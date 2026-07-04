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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Day 2 Morning Box Office Update: Collects Rs. 1.74 cr. by 11 AM, grows 18%; Saturday headed towards Rs. 10.5 cr. » Alpha Day 2 Morning Box Office Update: Collects Rs. 1.74 cr. by 11 AM, grows 18%; Saturday headed towards Rs. 10.5 cr.

Alpha Day 2 Morning Box Office Update: Collects Rs. 1.74 cr. by 11 AM, grows 18%; Saturday headed towards Rs. 10.5 cr.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has shown encouraging growth on its second day at the domestic box office. As of 11 AM on Saturday, the YRF spy thriller had collected approximately Rs. 1.74 crores, compared to Rs. 1.48 crores during the corresponding period on Day 1. This represents a growth of approximately 18%.

Alpha Day 2 Morning Box Office Update: Collects Rs. 1.74 cr. by 11 AM, grows 18%; Saturday headed towards Rs. 10.5 cr.

The film registered morning-show occupancy of around 9% on Day 2. The early afternoon shows have displayed an improvement, with occupancy rising to approximately 11%.

Among the states, Maharashtra, NCR and Karnataka emerged as the top three markets in terms of collections. Maharashtra recorded occupancy of approximately 10%, while the NCR region and Karnataka registered stronger occupancy levels of around 15% and 14%, respectively.

Interestingly, Bengaluru emerged as the number-one city during the early hours of Day 2, running neck and neck with Mumbai in terms of collections. However, Bengaluru registered a significantly higher occupancy of approximately 18%, compared to Mumbai’s 13%. Delhi followed at the third position among the leading cities.

The national multiplex chains continued to contribute a major share of the film’s business. PVR-INOX and Cinepolis together collected approximately Rs. 1.06 crores, accounting for nearly 62% of Alpha’s all-India collections.

Based on the early trend and the expected improvement in afternoon, evening and night-show occupancy, Alpha is currently headed towards a double-digit Day 2 total of approximately Rs. 10.5 crores. The film will need to maintain its upward trajectory through the second half of the day to achieve the estimate.

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection , Alpha Movie Review

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