A year after Saiyaara emerged as one of the biggest box office successes, Yash Raj Films marked the film's first anniversary with a special celebration at London's Wembley Stadium. Lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda visited the iconic venue to unveil an exclusive Collector's Edition Vinyl LP, commemorating the film's music and its enduring popularity among audiences.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda celebrate Saiyaara first anniversary at Wembley Stadium; unveil exclusive Collectors Edition Vinyl LP

The venue holds special significance in Saiyaara, as it serves as the backdrop for one of the film's most memorable moments, where Ahaan Panday's character Krish Kapoor recognises Vaani Batra through her eyes on the stadium's giant screen. The film's climactic reunion between Krish and Vaani also takes place at Wembley, making it a fitting location for the anniversary celebration.

The newly launched Collector's Edition is a two-disc vinyl set featuring the complete musical experience of Saiyaara. The first LP includes all nine songs from the film's soundtrack, while the second disc comprises 25 tracks, including 16 original background score compositions and nine memorable dialogues from the film.

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Beyond the music, the Collector's Pack also includes a specially curated Saiyaara diary featuring notes from YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, director Mohit Suri, actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, along with contributions from composers, lyricists and members of the film's music team. The package also contains an exclusive ink pen inspired by Vaani's notebook from the film and two character-themed bookmarks featuring Krish and Vaani.

Speaking about the launch, director Mohit Suri said, "Music is the soul of any love story - be it in life or in films. With Saiyaara, I felt that even more. The depth in Krish and Vaani’s relationship, the everlasting feeling, the innocence, and the magic wouldn’t be the same without the songs. I am truly grateful and overwhelmed for the love people have shown the film because of its music. Vaani said (in the film), ‘The mind forgets but the heart doesn’t, and great music stays in the heart…. forever!’ And it’s amazing that the music has stayed with you long after the film. The feeling is surreal, because the core of Saiyaara was always the fact that a song has the power to take you back to a moment, bring back a memory… bring back love! That's why this LP isn't just a collection of tracks. It’s a chance for people to experience the film all over again—one emotion, one melody, and one memory at a time. We thought very carefully about every single aspect of this record to bring your Saiyaara experience back to life! I really hope you love it."

Further, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani added, "Saiyaara was a deeply personal film for us because it marked our return to romance, a genre that has always defined YRF and inspired some of our most sweeping love stories. We wanted to deliver not just a film but also a music album that is timeless in this genre and I have to thank Mohit Suri for delivering this in spades. As we celebrate Saiyaara's first anniversary, we are delighted to mark the occasion with the launch of an exclusive Collector's Edition Vinyl LP, giving fans and music lovers the ultimate Saiyaara listening experience through its music, it’s sounds and its dialogues. We wanted to create something that they could own, revisit and treasure for years to come, a definitive keepsake that preserves the complete emotional journey of Saiyaara.”

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara emerged as a major commercial success, grossing over Rs. 580 crores worldwide. The film also established Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as one of the industry's most talked-about on-screen pairs. The Saiyaara Collector's Edition Vinyl LP will be made available to fans worldwide.

Also Read: 1 year of Saiyaara EXCLUSIVE: “That Friday changed everything for me, I took 2-3 months to digest the success,” says Shaan R Grover; also reveals how Ahaan Panday calmed his nerves before shoot: “He advised me to forget it’s a YRF film”

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