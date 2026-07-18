The composer shared an emotional note on the film’s first anniversary, while YRF stated that all payments and royalties have been made as per contractual agreements.

As Saiyaara completed one year on July 18, music composer Tanishk Bagchi shared an emotional note reflecting on his experience of working on the film's title track. While celebrating the music that resonated with audiences, Bagchi also expressed disappointment over the recognition and financial returns he received for his contribution. Following his statement, Yash Raj Films (YRF) issued an official clarification responding to the composer's claims.

Tanishk Bagchi says he earned “zero” from Saiyaara title track; YRF responds with clarification on royalty payments

Taking to Instagram, Tanishk began by recalling his association with the project. “This was my first film with @yrfentertainment @yrfmusic.” Opening up about the effort he invested in the title track, the composer wrote, “I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had. From the production to the composition, working with the lyricist and singers, recording, vocal tuning, sound, arrangements every single detail mattered to me. I treated it like it was my own. whatever yrf had paid me all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes ..what was left was zero ,yes. Thts wat i earned from a song so big. What hurts the most is that, as per the royalty statement, I’m still yet to receive just ₹8 lakhs in royalties for a song that has gone on to do millions of streams and views across platforms. Honestly, for the amount of work, time and passion I put into this song, ₹8 lakhs feels like peanuts. I genuinely believed a song that reached this scale would have earned much more.”

He further clarified that his post was not intended to seek sympathy but to highlight his experience. “I’m not writing this for sympathy. I’m writing this because I know what I put into this song, and I know the sacrifices I made to bring it to life. This experience has changed the way I look at this industry. From now on, I’ll only work with producers and directors who value creativity, honesty and the people who build their music. One thing I’ve also learned is that sometimes you give people your everything, and when success comes, they forget who stood by them. Anyway, I leave the rest to God. Time tells every story, and karma settles every account. The only person i respect in this whole film is @mohitsuri .because of him i did this film ..and @irshadkamilofficial,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishk (@tanishk_bagchi)



Responding to the post, a YRF spokesperson issued a statement clarifying the royalty arrangement for the song. The statement read, “Saiyaara title track was a beautiful collaboration between three composers (Tanishk Bagchi along with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami). We are deeply thankful for their brilliance in creating a timeless song that has touched a million hearts. Royalties for the title track have been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF equally between all three composers as contractually agreed by all, including Tanishk. YRF has paid every collaborator their due, as per contract, all within mutually agreed terms & time.”

The exchange comes on the same day Saiyaara celebrated its first anniversary. To mark the occasion, lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda visited Wembley Stadium in London to unveil the film's exclusive Collector's Edition Vinyl LP, commemorating the soundtrack that played a significant role in the film's success.

With both Tanishk Bagchi and YRF publicly presenting their respective positions, the discussion has sparked conversations within the industry about music royalties, creative recognition and compensation for composers behind commercially successful soundtracks.

Also Read: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda celebrate Saiyaara first anniversary at Wembley Stadium; unveil exclusive Collectors Edition Vinyl LP

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