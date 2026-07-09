Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha shows weekday resilience; all eyes on crucial second weekend

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s popcorn action entertainer Alpha has managed to go past the initial expectations of several in the trade. After taking a better-than-expected start on Friday, the film has continued to stay in the conversation through the weekdays, thereby drawing attention from both the trade and industry.

The film has shown resilience in the weekday frame, with the collections giving YRF enough ammunition to make a strong case with exhibitors as Alpha heads into its crucial second weekend. The next three days will be extremely important, as they will determine how far the film can go in its theatrical run and whether it can move towards a respectable lifetime total.

What has worked in Alpha’s favour is the fact that it started its journey by defying expectations. The film opened at Rs. 9.25 crores on Friday, a number that few in the industry had anticipated. It then saw growth over the weekend and continued to add to its tally on the weekdays, even as the box office trend remains under close watch.

As per current estimates by Yash Raj Films, Alpha has collected:

Friday: Rs. 9.25 crores

Saturday: Rs. 11.75 crores

Sunday: Rs. 13.50 crores

Monday: Rs. 4.00 crores

Tuesday: Rs. 4.30 crores

Wednesday: Rs. 3.00 crores approx.

Total: Rs. 45.80 crores approx.

Alpha will now look to register another reasonable day today before the second weekend begins. All eyes are now on how the film performs from Friday to Sunday, as that will decide its final box office positioning.