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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Collects almost Rs. 3 crores on Blockbuster Tuesday, Akshay Kumar scores yet another success in 2026 after Bhooth Bangla » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Collects almost Rs. 3 crores on Blockbuster Tuesday, Akshay Kumar scores yet another success in 2026 after Bhooth Bangla

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Collects almost Rs. 3 crores on Blockbuster Tuesday, Akshay Kumar scores yet another success in 2026 after Bhooth Bangla

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

It was a decent day for Welcome To The Jungle as it almost reached Rs. 3 crores mark again on Blockbuster Tuesday by collecting Rs. 2.97 crores. From Monday collections of Rs. 2.64 crores, this is some sort of growth, though it could have been more if not for heavy rains in various parts of the country. Had that not been the case then at least Rs. 3.25 crores would have come in since this is a family movie which has the best occupancy in the evening and night shows, and these were the ones which were most impacted.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Collects almost Rs. 3 crores on Blockbuster Tuesday, Akshay Kumar scores yet another success in 2026 after Bhooth Bangla

The Akshay Kumar led multistarrer has now reached Rs. 117.78 crores and between today and tomorrow it should bring in around Rs. 4-4.50 crores more. While that would take it closer to the Rs. 125 crores, it’s the journey towards the Rs. 150 crores mark that would be quite interesting. A lot would depend on how the film’s hold over third weekend turns out to be since Dhamaal 4 releases this Friday. Moreover, there would be shows reserved for Alpha as well, while holdover releases would now have just a show or two left for them at select multiplexes.

The good part is that Bollywood now has another success to its name in a year which has seen far more disappointments than celebrations. However, for Akshay Kumar this is yet another back to back success after Bhooth Bangla and if one counts his releases from last year then it all adds up to the good run that he is having since SkyForce, Kesari: Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3. Next up is Haiwaan and that would be yet another genre changing film for the superstar, who has been continuing to dabble across different subjects.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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