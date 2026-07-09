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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Box Office: Has a drop in numbers on Wednesday » Alpha Box Office: Has a drop in numbers on Wednesday

Alpha Box Office: Has a drop in numbers on Wednesday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After seeing minimal rise in collections on Tuesday (Rs. 4.10 crores) when compared to Monday (Rs. 3.82 crores), Alpha saw substantial drop on Wednesday as Rs. 2.95 crores came in. The film is now seeing drops right through the week (barring expected jump - albeit marginal - on Blockbuster Tuesday) and going by the trend so far, it could well come down to around Rs. 2.50 crores mark today.

Alpha Box Office: Has a drop in numbers on Wednesday

Compared to the way the film opened rather well on Friday (Rs. 9.12 crores), Alpha would be closing the week on a low. Moreover, with Dhamaal 4 arriving this Friday, one doesn’t expect much of a second week hold either. After a rather decent weekend of Rs. 33.48 crores, it had seemed at one point in time that a lifetime of around Rs. 65 crores was a possibility. However, with Rs. 44.35 crores in its kitty so far and the first week set to close around Rs. 47 crores, the best case scenario would be to somehow reach Rs. 60 crores mark.

It would be respectable in the sense that prior to release not more than Rs. 30-35 crores were expected from the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer and everyone expected it to be a non-starter. In fact, even after the initial reports came out on Friday morning, it seemed like heading for an instant crash with the best case possibility of Rs. 45-50 crores lifetime. However, the fact that it will still somehow close around Rs. 60 crores is fair (going by the expectations) but if one looks at the budget, then it’s a flop in the making.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection , Alpha Movie Review

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