Abundantia aiON, the AI-powered creative studio division of Abundantia Entertainment, in partnership with AI video technology company InVideo, today announced its first film Beta Builder. It’s a part of a three-film slate backed by an Rs. 100 crores joint corpus between Abundantia aiON and InVideo. The film is based on author Sukriti YJ’s novel ‘Beta Builder: Mumbai In The Metaverse’.

Abundantia aiON, in partnership with InVideo, announces its first film Beta Builder

Beta Builder tells the story of Jai, a self-taught, genius architect from Dharavi who gets a chance to realise his dreams in the virtual reality world, only to discover that winning means far more than just proving himself. An underdog in every sense, Jai must fight the system that holds him back, win the love of his life, and give his community a voice in shaping its own future. Rooted in one of India's most iconic neighbourhoods and set against the limitless possibilities of a virtual world, Beta Builder is a story about ambition, belonging and what it truly means to build something that lasts.

The film is being developed and produced under Abundantia aiON's 'Human-First, AI-Empowered' creative philosophy, one that places human authorship and storytelling vision at the centre while harnessing AI across the production value chain, from development to screen.

Announcing the project, Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, “Beta Builder is everything aiON was built for, a story that begins in one of Mumbai's most iconic neighbourhoods and travels into a world that does not yet exist, told through technology that is rewriting what filmmaking can be. Jai's journey is about ambition, identity and the courage to build something bigger than yourself. It is a deeply human story, and the fact that it is being brought to life through AI makes it even more exciting to us. This is what Human-First, AI-Empowered means in practice. And this is just the beginning of what aiON and InVideo will build together."

Beta Builder is the first in a slate of five AI-driven films being developed by Abundantia aiON in partnership with InVideo over the next three years. The broader aiON slate will span fully AI-generated features as well as live-action and AI hybrid productions, with titles beginning to roll out from the first quarter of 2027.

Founded in 2013, Abundantia Entertainment's filmography includes Baby, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni, the Chhorii franchise, Breathe, Daldal, Subedaar and Maa Behen.

Also Read: Vikram Malhotra on Abundantia Entertainment evolving their AI division aiOn into a standalone studio, “It is being shaped as a fully-integrated, total capability movie studio”

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