Yash Raj Films' talent management arm, YRF Talent, has appointed Zena Kotwal as Head of Management & Strategy. Zena has spent over 18 years in the talent management business, including more than a decade at one of India’s top management firms, Matrix, where she worked closely with some of the industry's most respected names such as Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Triptii Dimri. Throughout her illustrious career, Zena has played a pivotal role in shaping the journeys of several successful artists, earning the trust of talent, the industry thought-leaders and culture shapers at large.

Yash Raj Films appoints Zena Kotwal as Head of Management & Strategy for YRF Talent

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “YRF Talent is focused on building an agency that champions artists with long-term vision, strong partnerships and thoughtful career strategy. We are thrilled to welcome Zena, whose experience, strategic thinking and commitment to talent make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. I look forward to the impact she will have as we continue to grow the business."

YRF Talent currently manages Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Sharvari, Vaani Kapoor & Shreya Chaudhry.

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