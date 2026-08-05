Rumours have been swirling over the past few days that Shah Rukh Khan is set to feature in a cameo in Allu Arjun and Atlee's highly anticipated Raaka, with several reports even claiming that his portions would be shot overseas. However, these reports appear to be nothing more than speculation.

SCOOP: No Shah Rukh Khan cameo in Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Raaka

Bollywood Hungama can confirm that Raaka does not feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Sources close to the project have clarified that SRK was never even approached, as there is no such cameo role in the film. "Atlee shares a great rapport with Shah Rukh, and he would certainly love to work with him again, but the reports about his cameo in Raaka are baseless," a source told us.

The production of Raaka has been progressing in full swing across multiple short schedules. An action-packed schedule was completed just last week, and the next leg begins tomorrow in Mumbai, where Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone will film some pivotal sequences. Atlee and the team are reportedly prioritizing the completion of Deepika's principal photography before she takes her maternity break next month. The film is expected to wrap by the end of this year, paving the way for a grand theatrical release in late 2027.

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that the makers are exploring the possibility of splitting Raaka into two parts due to its expansive storyline. Billed as a large-scale fantasy actioner set in a parallel universe, the film features a star-studded pan-India ensemble that includes Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh also play pivotal roles in this Sun Pictures production.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to commence the final overseas schedule of King later this month. The Siddharth Anand actioner is nearing the finishing line of its production journey and remains firmly on track for its planned theatrical release during the Christmas 2026 weekend.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to wrap first Raaka schedule before maternity break; set to return in January 2027: Report

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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