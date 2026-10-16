India's microdrama revolution is entering an exciting new phase. After capturing audiences with bite-sized stories, dramatic twists and addictive cliffhangers, the rapidly growing entertainment format is now venturing into online shopping! ShareChat and Moj have introduced a new feature called 'Shop the Scene', which allows viewers to purchase products featured in their favourite microdramas while watching them.

Watch the drama, BUY the heroine’s outfit! Microdramas cross 1 BILLION daily episode views as shopping enters the storyline

The development comes at a time when microdramas are generating a staggering 1 billion episode views every day across the ShareChat network, according to figures shared by the company. The numbers underline the phenomenal popularity of vertical storytelling, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of India's digital entertainment industry. However, the company-reported viewership figure has not been independently verified.

The most fascinating aspect of the new initiative is its potential to transform entertainment into a shopping experience. Imagine watching a romantic microdrama and instantly purchasing the outfit worn by the heroine. Or watching a family drama and ordering a product featured in a particular scene. With 'Shop the Scene', this concept is becoming a reality. The feature is currently being enabled through partnerships with two major e-commerce platforms, although their identities have not been revealed. But that's not all. ShareChat and Moj are also experimenting with advertisements featuring actors from the microdramas themselves. These advertisements are strategically placed between episodes, particularly at moments when a story reaches a dramatic cliffhanger. The idea is to make brand promotions feel like a natural extension of the entertainment rather than a conventional commercial break. According to ShareChat, such campaigns have recorded three times higher engagement and 1.5 times higher click-through rates, although the company has not disclosed the benchmarks against which these improvements were measured. Apart from 'Shop the Scene', the platforms have introduced other advertising innovations, including Regional AR Lens, Pincode Webcard and Superlikes, aimed at helping brands engage with audiences across different regions and markets.

The timing of these launches is significant. According to Kantar's State of Microdrama in India research, nearly 55% of surveyed microdrama viewers increase their consumption during the festive season. This presents an attractive opportunity for advertisers looking to reach consumers during India's biggest shopping period. For the entertainment industry, the implications could be substantial. Actors could find additional endorsement opportunities, production houses could explore branded storytelling, and microdrama creators could potentially generate revenue beyond advertising and subscriptions. However, the success of this model will ultimately depend on whether viewers actually purchase products while watching their favourite stories. For now, the initiative represents an interesting experiment in combining storytelling, advertising and e-commerce.

One thing is certain: India's microdrama business is no longer just about getting audiences hooked on the next episode. The next big cliffhanger could make viewers click not just 'Watch Next', but also 'Buy Now'!

Also Read: Microdramas CRASH the OTT party! Short-drama apps occupy 6 of India’s Top 12 free entertainment apps; one BEATS Netflix and Prime Video

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