Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer recently opened up about the opportunities he received in the early years of his career, including a television offer from producer Ekta Kapoor. During a conversation with Aamrapali Dubey, the singer recalled meeting Kapoor in 2005 and explained why he eventually turned down the opportunity.

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer recalls being labelled “arrogant” after turning down Ekta Kapoor’s TV offer in 2005: “Main chhota tha, 20 saal ka…”

Qazi, who shot to fame after winning Fame Gurukul with Ruprekha Banerjee in 2005, said, “TV maine kabhi kiya nahin. TV ki opportunity bahot badi badi thi. Main khushkismat tha jiske liye Ekta Kapoor ji aayi 2005 mein and she narrated the story.”

Qazi Touqeer recalls Ekta Kapoor’s narration

Qazi went on to recall his interaction with Ekta Kapoor, saying, “Main sirf unki anguthiyan (rings) dekh raha tha. Rockstar ka pura character Ekta ji mujhe narrate kar rahi hai.”

Rather than directly telling Kapoor that he did not want to take up the project, Qazi said he communicated his decision through a woman named Anupama. He explained that he already had a film commitment and a contract in place. “Ma’am, I am already doing a film. I have a contract, it’s already signed,” Qazi recalled telling her.

Qazi says media reports portrayed him negatively

The singer also remembered the media coverage that followed his decision. According to Qazi, reports the next morning suggested that he had deliberately turned down Kapoor’s offer because he had a bigger opportunity. “Main subah breakfast mein dekh raha hoon, ‘Qazi ditched Ekta Kapoor. Qazi has a bigger fish to fry.’ Ye paper aisa hi hai, media aisa hi hai,” he said.

Qazi pointed out that there was no social media at the time through which he could immediately clarify his side of the story. “Us time clarification karne ke liye thodi tha hamare paas social media. Ho gaya badnaam, ban gaya arrogant” he added.

Qazi Touqeer’s journey from Fame Gurukul to Bigg Boss 20

Qazi became a household name after winning Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee in 2005. The reality singing competition also earned him a cash prize, a music contract and a car.

He later explored acting, including an appearance in the song ‘Afghan Jalebi’ from Phantom, and participated in the reality show Sarkaar Ki Duniya. He subsequently spent years performing live and working on other projects before returning to the spotlight as a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 in 2026.

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