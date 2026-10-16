Mamonde, the Korean skincare brand from the Amorepacific Group, has signed actor Nitanshi Goel as its first brand ambassador in India. The association marks an exciting next step for the brand, which launched exclusively on Nykaa in August 2026, as it brings its distinctive, flower-powered approach to skincare to a new generation of Indian beauty consumers.

Nitanshi Goel joins Korean skincare brand Mamonde as its first India brand ambassador

Nitanshi captured the country’s attention with her breakout performance in Laapataa Ladies, winning hearts with her charm and natural screen presence. Now, she is stepping into the world of Korean beauty with Mamonde, a brand that pairs skincare science with the power of flowers. With young Indian consumers increasingly looking to K-beauty for innovative formulations and effective skincare, the partnership brings together a rising young star and a brand looking to make its mark in one of beauty’s most exciting categories.

“India’s beauty consumers are evolving quickly, and the relevance of Korean beauty among young people continues to grow. With Mamonde, we are bringing innovative, benefit-led skincare to India at accessible price points. Nitanshi’s youthful energy and relatability make her the ideal face to introduce Mamonde to the next generation of beauty consumers. This appointment reflects our long-term commitment to building Mamonde into a strong Korean skincare brand in India,” said Paul Lee, Managing Director & Country Head, Amorepacific India.

“Mamonde brings together Korean skincare expertise, targeted formulations and a fresh approach to everyday beauty. With Nitanshi on board, we have an opportunity to bring the brand closer to young consumers through campaigns and conversations that feel relevant to them. From discovering products for specific skin concerns to finding new favourites for their everyday routines, we want to make exploring Mamonde an exciting experience for India’s young beauty community,” added Mini Sood Banerjee, Deputy Director, Amorepacific India.

The partnership also brings Mamonde’s philosophy, ‘Let Your Skin Bloom’, to life. Rooted in the resilience and transformative power of flowers, the philosophy celebrates the idea that beauty is never one-size-fits-all. Just as every flower blooms differently, every individual has unique skin needs. Mamonde encourages consumers to embrace that individuality and discover skincare that works for them.

“I’m really excited to be joining Mamonde as its first brand ambassador in India. What drew me to the brand is how it combines Korean skincare innovation with a message that feels personal. ‘Let Your Skin Bloom’ is something I connect with because everyone’s skin is different, and skincare should be about discovering what makes you feel your best. I can’t wait to introduce more young people to Mamonde and be part of the brand’s journey in India,” said Nitanshi Goel.

Mamonde’s skincare range brings a targeted approach to everyday skin concerns. The Rose HA range, featuring a Serum and Sunscreen, focuses on hydration for a plump-looking, dewy complexion. The Peony BHA range, comprising a Serum and Sunscreen, addresses pore care and excess sebum management while providing UV protection. The range also features the Liquid Mask, a leave-on formula that combines gentle exfoliation with glow-enhancing benefits for an easy addition to everyday skincare routines.

With its first brand ambassador now on board, Mamonde is set to introduce more Indian consumers to its take on Korean skincare, with Nitanshi helping bring its ‘Let Your Skin Bloom’ philosophy to life.

Also Read: Nitanshi Goel wraps shoot for Ektaa Kapoor-backed horror comedy; actress steps into a new genre

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.