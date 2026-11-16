Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have featured among the most-followed Indian personalities on Instagram in 2026, joining several global names in the latest Asia-wide social media ranking highlighted by Marketing Mind. The list brings together personalities from cricket, politics, Bollywood and the international music industry, reflecting their reach across digital platforms.

Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif feature among Asia’s most-followed Instagram personalities in 2026

Virat Kohli leads the Asia-wide ranking as the most-followed personality, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BLACKPINK's Lisa. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the highest-placed Indian celebrities on the list, while Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also feature among the leading Bollywood names. Katrina Kaif rounds off the top 10 of the reported Asia-wide list with approximately 78.6 million followers. Other international personalities featured include BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo.

Among Bollywood celebrities, Shraddha Kapoor has one of the largest Instagram followings, with approximately 94–94.7 million followers. Priyanka Chopra Jonas follows with an estimated 92–94.3 million followers, while Alia Bhatt has approximately 85–86.7 million. Deepika Padukone is also among the leading Indian film personalities with around 80.3–80.4 million followers. Katrina Kaif has an estimated following of 78.2–80.2 million.

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The list of widely followed Indian entertainment personalities also includes singers and actors such as Neha Kakkar, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Kumar. Their Instagram audiences highlight the popularity of Indian entertainment figures across different sections of the industry.

For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her presence in the ranking reflects her continued international visibility as an actor, entrepreneur and investor. She recently expanded her business portfolio by investing in Gymkhana Fine Foods, a home-dining brand inspired by London's two-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana. The venture aims to bring the restaurant's signature flavours to home kitchens worldwide.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's inclusion comes after her appearance on the cover of Vogue India's November–December 2026 issue, marking her first cover story for the magazine in eight years. Styled by Rhea Kapoor in custom outfits by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the cover feature explored her journey as an actor, entrepreneur and mother.

Sharing the Asia-wide ranking, Marketing Mind wrote: “From cricket stadiums and Bollywood screens to global music charts, some of Asia’s biggest names have built massive audiences on Instagram… Featuring cricket legends, global leaders, Bollywood icons and K-pop superstars, the list reflects their massive reach and popularity across social media.”

The rankings offer a snapshot of the digital following commanded by leading personalities from India and across Asia. From Virat Kohli's cricket following to the international audiences of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the popularity of Bollywood stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the list reflects the varied reach of Indian personalities on Instagram.

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