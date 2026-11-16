Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to make an appearance in the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, and this time, he may have two unexpected companions joining him on the couch. According to a report by Variety, the Bollywood superstar will share screen space with host Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, marking their chat show debut.

Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi to make chat show debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Koffee With Karan 9 finale: Report

Koffee With Karan Season 9 is the final instalment of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show. The season opened with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, followed by several celebrity appearances over the past few weeks. While viewers have been curious about whether Shah Rukh Khan would feature in the latest season, a recent report by Variety India has added to the speculation surrounding the show's finale.

According to the publication, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be part of the concluding episode of the season. However, what makes the reported appearance interesting is the possibility of Karan's nine-year-old twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, joining the actor for the segment. The two children have frequently featured in videos shared by their father on Instagram, giving audiences glimpses of their personalities and interactions with him.

If this indeed happens, the episode could offer a different format from the usual celebrity conversations seen on the show. Karan interacting with his children alongside Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to bring a personal touch to the finale.

Shah Rukh Khan's appearance reportedly limited to a short segment

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that Shah Rukh Khan will not be present throughout the entire episode. Instead, the actor is expected to feature in a short segment, as he reportedly had limited time available for the shoot. The episode has reportedly already been filmed.

The actor is currently occupied with his upcoming film King, which is scheduled to release in December this year. His professional commitments are believed to be the reason behind his limited availability for the chat show.

A reported appearance featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Yash and Roohi would certainly make for an interesting addition to the season finale. However, viewers will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers regarding the episode and its guests.

Celebrities who appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9

The ninth season has featured several Bollywood celebrities and popular on-screen pairs. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor appeared in the opening episode, while Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda also joined Karan on the couch.

Other guests this season included Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. With Shah Rukh Khan reportedly lined up for the finale, the season could conclude with one of its most talked-about appearances.

Also Read : Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar calls Kiara Advani his lucky mascot: “We never had a wrong beat”

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