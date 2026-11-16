The newly unveiled visual offers the first full look at the extraterrestrial antagonist, with Kumar appearing in a combat-ready avatar for the upcoming action spectacle.

After teasing audiences with a mysterious glimpse earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah have unveiled the full-fledged motion poster of their upcoming sci-fi thriller Samuk. Released on Monday, November 16, the new promotional asset introduces the film’s alien antagonist and features Kumar in a tactical avatar, offering a closer look at the conflict that will drive the narrative.

Akshay Kumar faces a menacing alien in Samuk motion poster

The makers had initially shared a brief visual featuring the hand of a mysterious creature, accompanied by the tagline, “The Mission is Human but The Enemy Isn’t”. The teaser had left the identity of the entity concealed, with the team promising a larger reveal later in the day. The latest motion poster delivers on that announcement, bringing the extraterrestrial threat into focus.

The visual features the menacing face of an alien creature against a dark, atmospheric backdrop. In contrast, Kumar appears in a tactical suit, holding a heavy-duty rifle and seemingly prepared for combat. The imagery hints at a story centred on humanity’s fight against an extraterrestrial force, with action and survival forming key elements of the film’s premise.

Sharing the motion poster on social media, Kumar wrote, “The enemy isn’t human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn’t an option. #SAMUK - The invasion begins 28th May, 2027. In Cinemas Near You.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Samuk brings the filmmaker and Kumar together once again. The duo has previously collaborated on films including Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng and Action Replayy. Their latest collaboration sees them venture into science fiction, with the film placing an alien threat at the centre of a large-scale theatrical action narrative.

Samuk is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 28, 2027. While the makers have offered a first look at the film’s central antagonist, details about the supporting cast and other aspects of the production remain under wraps. The motion poster marks another step in the film’s promotional campaign, building anticipation around Kumar’s latest outing in a genre that remains relatively unexplored in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar starrer Samuk motion poster unveils alien threat; sci-fi thriller to release in cinemas on May 28, 2027

More Pages: Samuk Box Office Collection

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