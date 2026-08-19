Fossil, a leading watch and accessories brand, today announced the launch of Machine X-1, the next generation of the iconic Machine collection. Featuring Varun Dhawan, the collection is a premium extension of Machine that takes the DNA of the collection to the extreme. Inspired by the pulsing spirit of racing culture, Machine X-1 combines a bold presence on the wrist with precision performance, showcasing a bold exhibition of mechanics in motion.

Varun Dhawan fronts Fossil’s new machine X-1 collection, priced at Rs 40,995

The Machine X-1 is a marvel of premium watchmaking engineered with a stealthy, sporty edge. The 42MM timepiece features a stainless-steel case with multi-piece case construction. It is finished with distinctive industrial knurling forged. The fully skeletonised black dial reveals a technically complex Japanese automatic movement with 24 jewels and a 41-hour power reserve, visible through the sapphire crystal and exhibition case back. Leading with a bold presence on the wrist, the sculpted stainless steel tonneau case is paired with a black silicone performance strap that recalls the thrill of the track. Finished with an 18MM strap width, single-prong strap buckle and an oversized crown inspired by the pattern of a crosshead screwdriver, Machine X-1 is a bold exhibition of mechanics in motion. The watch collection is available in black, black and gold-tone, and blue variants and is priced at Rs 40,995.

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Commenting on this, Varun Dhawan, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, said, “The Machine X-1 embodies the spirit of speed, precision and bold design. The exposed mechanics, racing-inspired details and strong architectural case construction make it a watch that immediately stands out. It's engineered with a sporty edge yet carries the craftsmanship and sophistication of premium watchmaking. Whether paired with everyday essentials or a more elevated look, it brings a distinctive sense of confidence and character to the wrist.”

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