Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce case against Govinda, his manager Shashi Sinha confirmed after she was spotted at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court.

Sunita Ahuja’s appearance at a Mumbai family court on Wednesday, August 19, sparked fresh speculation about her marriage to actor Govinda. However, the actor’s manager, Shashi Sinha, has now confirmed that Sunita has withdrawn the divorce case she had filed against her husband.

Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda, visits Mumbai family court with son Yashvardhan

Sunita was spotted outside the Bandra Family Court with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. When paparazzi questioned her about her visit, she responded jokingly, “Birthday manane aayi thi.”

Following her appearance, Sinha addressed the speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship. Speaking to Hindustan Times City, Govinda’s manager confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn the case.

“Sab log darr kyu rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai,” Sinha said.

He also addressed reports suggesting that Sunita appeared upset when she was spotted outside the court. “Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein,” he added.

Sunita Ahuja had reportedly filed divorce petition in 2024

Reports about trouble in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage had been circulating for several months. Sunita had reportedly filed a divorce petition at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The petition was reported to have cited allegations including adultery, cruelty and desertion.

The couple has been married since 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Their relationship has remained under public scrutiny amid reports of differences between the two.

Also Read: Somy Ali defends Govinda amid Sunita Ahuja’s ‘sugar daddy’ comment; says, “Talent doesn’t have an expiration date”

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