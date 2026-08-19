Esha Deol is revisiting a memorable piece of Bollywood nostalgia this Raksha Bandhan with Instamart’s latest festive campaign, titled ‘Dhaai Kilo Ki Rakhi’. The campaign takes inspiration from the iconic “dhaai kilo ka haath” dialogue and gives it a playful sibling-centric twist.

Esha Deol turns Sunny Deol’s “Dhaai Kilo Ka Haath” into a Raksha Bandhan gag in Instamart campaign, watch

The campaign film begins with Esha referencing the famous dialogue before introducing a wild-haired professor who attempts to explain why her brother’s hand appears to carry so much weight. The humorous sequence turns the idea into a mock scientific experiment called “Thermo-Dhaai-Namics”.

The professor uses X-rays, a blackboard equation and a pulley experiment to demonstrate the unusual weight of the giant hand. The experiment pits it against several forces and objects, including the Earth, Shukra, Shani and even a tank of water. Each attempt ends with the hand tipping the scale.

The equation finally finds its solution when a rakhi matching the hand’s supposed weight arrives. Dubbed the “dhaai kilo ki rakhi”, it is delivered by an Instamart executive, bringing the professor’s elaborate experiment to an end.

The campaign also includes a festive return-gift offer. Customers who purchase an eligible rakhi through Instamart can receive a complimentary 10-gram silver voucher from Kalyan Jewellers. The offer is available across multiple cities, subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instamart (@instamart)

Speaking about the campaign, Mayur Hola, Head of Brand, Swiggy, said, “Over the last few years, we’ve enjoyed using pop culture to put a playful spin on Raksha Bandhan, from ‘Rakhi with Rakhi’ to ‘Shera Bhai’, and now ‘Dhaai Kilo Ki Rakhi’. Each year, we look for a cultural moment that people instantly recognise and reimagine it through the lens of the sibling relationship. This year, we have Esha Deol bringing one of Bollywood’s most legendary dialogues to life with an Instamart twist. And the silver voucher adds an extra sparkle to the tradition of the bhai’s return gift.”

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, said, “Raksha Bandhan celebrates a bond built over years of shared memories, laughter, mischief and affection. The tradition has always been as much about giving as it is about tying the rakhi, which is why, for everyone buying rakhis on Instamart, we wanted to offer a meaningful return gift: a 10-gram silver voucher redeemable at select Kalyan Jewellers stores. Our association with Instamart combines the convenience of quick commerce with the enduring value of silver, adding a little more meaning to a much-loved festive tradition.”

The campaign combines a familiar Bollywood reference with the contemporary way of shopping for festivals. Through Instamart, customers can order rakhis, sweets, return gifts and puja essentials together, while the Kalyan Jewellers offer adds another element to the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Also Read: Esha Deol gets candid about missing love after divorce; says, “I am currently missing, I love to be romantic”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.