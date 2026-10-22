Tiger Shroff reportedly returned to work on October 20, two days after a firing incident outside a ground in Mumbai left the actor with minor injuries and his driver injured by a bullet. The incident took place on Sunday, October 18. While the investigation is ongoing, the three accused, including two gunmen and a motorcycle rider, have been arrested.

Tiger Shroff resumes shooting of Lag Jaa Gale two days after firing incident: Report

According to a report by Times Now, Tiger resumed shooting for Dharma Productions’ Lag Jaa Gale on Tuesday. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in key roles and is directed by Raj Mehta, who has previously helmed films such as Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo and Selfiee.

The reported return to the film’s set came shortly after the firing incident. While further details about the investigation remain awaited, the arrests of the three accused marked a development in the case.

A few months ago, pictures from the sets of Lag Jaa Gale surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the project. The film, which brings together Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, has been described as a romantic action thriller.

Lag Jaa Gale Release Date

Lag Jaa Gale was reportedly expected to arrive in theatres in 2026. However, delays in the shooting schedule led to a change in its release plans. The film has now been postponed to 2027 and is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 14, 2027.

The project marks another collaboration between Tiger and Dharma Productions, with Raj Mehta directing the film.

Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Lag Jaa Gale, Tiger has Remo D’Souza’s next directorial venture in his lineup. The film is being produced by Vicky Jain, husband of actor Ankita Lokhande, and also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Pashmina Roshan.

Tiger has also reportedly been linked to an upcoming action film with Vidyut Jammwal. However, the project has not yet been officially announced.

Following the firing incident involving Tiger, Vidyut shared a video addressing the broader issue of people witnessing harassment or assault without intervening. He captioned the video, “We know there’s a lot happening in our country. Sometimes we can raise our voice, sometimes we can’t, but WE do in our own way, But when we see someone being harassed or assaulted on the street (woman ), why do we stand by and watch? Why can’t one of us step forward, not just as witnesses, but as human beings? We need fewer spectators and more heroes.”

Vidyut’s message received praise from netizens, with several appreciating his decision to speak about the issue. Meanwhile, Tiger’s reported return to the sets of Lag Jaa Gale has brought the film back into focus.

Also Read : Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Tiger Shroff firing incident, says “That’s really scary”

More Pages: Lag Jaa Gale Box Office Collection

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