The association has urged authorities to examine the film’s depiction of alleged corruption in healthcare and scenes involving assaults on medical professionals.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised objections to the promotional content of Sunny Deol’s upcoming crime drama Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, expressing concern over its portrayal of the medical profession. In a formal communication, the association questioned whether the film’s depiction of alleged corruption and violence against healthcare workers could contribute to negative perceptions of doctors and hospital personnel.

IMA seeks review of Sunny Deol starrer Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak; raises concerns over portrayal of doctors and hospital violence

The IMA has outlined four key areas of concern, including the generalisation of alleged misconduct across the medical fraternity, the depiction of physical assaults on healthcare workers, the safety of medical personnel and the potential impact on doctor-patient trust.

In its letter, the association cautioned against portraying individual instances of wrongdoing in a manner that could reflect on the wider medical community. It stated, "The portrayal risks creating the impression that corruption, unethical practices, and alleged corruption in medical fraternity. While individual misconduct must be investigated and punished, the actions of a few must not be used to tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors."

The organisation also expressed concern over scenes involving physical confrontations in medical facilities, particularly if such actions are presented as justified. The IMA stated, "Scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff, and hospital personnel, particularly when presented as heroic or justified acts, risk normalising violence against those committed to saving lives."

Highlighting the safety concerns faced by healthcare workers, the association further said, "Doctors and healthcare personnel already face serious safety challenges in hospitals. Content that appears to glorify attacks on medical professionals may encourage hostility and further endanger those providing essential healthcare services."

The IMA also flagged the possible impact of such portrayals on public confidence in medical professionals, stating, "Such portrayals may foster unwarranted mistrust and hostility towards doctors, weakening the mutual trust and cooperation essential for effective treatment and healthcare delivery."

While making its objections known, the association clarified that it does not support unethical medical practices and that individual cases of misconduct should be addressed through statutory and disciplinary mechanisms. It argued that such instances should not lead to broad portrayals that could affect the reputation of the profession or discourage aspiring medical students.

As part of its appeal, the IMA requested an impartial review of the film’s content and asked for appropriate corrective measures to address its concerns. It also called on the relevant authorities to consider further action, stating, "In view of these concerns, we respectfully request... [an] impartial review of the film's content and its portrayal of the medical profession; seek appropriate corrective measures from the filmmakers to address the generalisation of alleged misconduct and the depiction of violence against healthcare workers; [and] consider a ban or other appropriate action if justified under applicable law."

Directed by M. Padmakumar in his Hindi directorial debut, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is an official remake of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph. The film stars Sunny Deol as a retired police officer who investigates disturbing revelations involving medical malpractice and systemic corruption following a personal tragedy. The supporting cast includes Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Manish Wadhwa and Jisshu Sengupta.

Produced by Kamal Mukut, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on November 20, 2026. The IMA’s objections have brought attention to the film’s portrayal of healthcare workers ahead of its planned release.

Also Read: On Sunny Deol’s birthday, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak teaser unleashes his fight against corruption within the medical system; watch

More Pages: Suryaa Box Office Collection

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