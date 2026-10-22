The veteran actor expresses relief that Tiger escaped unharmed and hopes the ongoing investigation sets an example to deter similar attacks in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee has expressed concern over the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood, describing the situation as frightening and emphasising the need for a thorough investigation. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bajpayee said he was relieved that the Baaghi actor had escaped unharmed and hoped the authorities would take decisive action.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Tiger Shroff firing incident, says “That’s really scary”

Reacting to the incident, Bajpayee said, “I don't see a gang war, but shots are being fired from who knows where, and that's really scary. Secondly, it's sad what happened to Tiger, but the best and happiest part is that he's safe, and his driver is also recovering slowly. Anyway, we aren't law and order experts or anything. From what I've heard in the news, the investigation is ongoing. The alleged suspects have been brought to Mumbai, and they've been arrested. I just hope the investigation wraps up as soon as possible and that an example is set so that next time, anyone will think twice before doing something like this.”

The incident took place on the evening of Sunday, October 18, when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped without gunshot injuries, while his driver, Firdous, and a bystander sustained injuries and were taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment. The driver is reportedly recovering.

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell is leading the investigation. According to reports, the suspected shooters fled Mumbai through Gujarat and Rajasthan and were intercepted in Kota before being brought back to the city. On October 21, a court remanded three accused to police custody until October 31 as investigators continued questioning them.

The probe has also widened beyond the alleged shooters. The Delhi Police Special Cell has reportedly arrested individuals suspected of being part of an interstate weapons supply network linked to the case. Investigators are examining possible connections to an overseas-based syndicate allegedly affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. An online claim of responsibility has also been reported, although the alleged links and motive remain subject to investigation.

Meanwhile, reports that the accused may have conducted reconnaissance near other prominent residences have prompted precautionary security measures, including heightened security around Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Tiger Shroff’s team has urged the public and media to avoid speculation while the investigation continues. The authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and determine whether a wider conspiracy was involved.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s team issues statement after firing in Juhu, says actor made “no statements” about incident

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