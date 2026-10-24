Produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Shiv Chanana, the film will explore love, passion and conflict, with music playing a central role.

After announcing Aditya Roy Kapur as the male lead of Bhushan Kumar’s upcoming musical love story, the makers have now revealed Tara Sutaria as the film’s female lead. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the untitled project will bring together romance, music, passion and violence in a story that explores love in its raw and intense form.

Tara Sutaria joins Aditya Roy Kapur in Bhushan Kumar’s intense musical love story

The film marks Tara Sutaria’s reunion with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Milap Milan Zaveri following their association on Marjaavaan. With Ek Villain Returns also part of her filmography with T-Series, the upcoming project marks her third collaboration with the production house. The film continues the banner’s association with musical romances, with music and emotions expected to play a central role in the narrative.

At its core, the untitled film will explore the complexities of love against a backdrop of high-stakes conflict and intense emotions. A strong musical score will form an integral part of the storytelling, complementing the film’s romantic and dramatic elements. The project will also mark the first on-screen pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.

Backed by T-Series, the film is being developed on a grand scale, with the makers aiming to bring the story to audiences as a theatrical release. The combination of an intense romance, music and conflict will form the foundation of the film’s narrative.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, with Shiv Chanana serving as co-producer. With music at the centre of its storytelling, the film is scheduled to go on floors later this year and is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027.

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