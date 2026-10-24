Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is set to host the sixth edition of ELITE Most Influential at the historic Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford, England, on December 14, 2026. Organised under the leadership of Puraskar Thadani, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of ELITE Magazine, the event will recognise Indian achievers and personalities from different industries on an international platform.

Karan Johar to host ELITE most influential 2026 at Oxford University on December 14

Known for his work in Hindi cinema, Karan Johar has established a presence across filmmaking, production and television. As the host of ELITE Most Influential Season VI, he will lead the ceremony, which is expected to bring together individuals recognised for their contributions to business, entertainment, fashion, media and other sectors.

The upcoming edition will be held at the Bodleian Libraries, one of the University of Oxford's historic institutions. The choice of venue continues the event's association with internationally recognised landmarks, providing a global setting for the recognition of achievements across industries.

Puraskar Thadani, who founded the ELITE Most Influential platform, has been associated with its expansion across international locations. Previous editions have been linked to landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tower Bridge in London, the Statue of Liberty in New York, Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Museum of the Future. With the University of Oxford hosting the sixth season, the platform will add another prominent international venue to its list.

Known professionally as "Mr. Impossible", Thadani has developed the initiative around recognising individuals for their professional accomplishments and providing them with opportunities for international recognition.

Over the years, ELITE Most Influential has honoured or been associated with personalities from various fields. Its previous honourees and associations include television journalist Rajat Sharma, business leader Indra Nooyi, designer Masaba Gupta, entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia, industrialist Adi Godrej and actor Vivek Oberoi. The list also includes chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, along with personalities such as Kanika Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Esha Deol, Lillete Dubey and Safa Siddiqui.

The event's previous editions have also had sponsorship and support associations with luxury brands, including Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Jacob & Co. Watches.

The sixth season of ELITE Most Influential is scheduled for December 14, 2026, at the Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford. While Karan Johar's role as host has been announced, further details about the honourees, attending guests and the programme for the Oxford edition are yet to be revealed.

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