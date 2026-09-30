Tara Sutaria recently opened up about the foundational values of social grace, personal presentation, and basic manners during her appearance on the show Fashionably Pernia.

Tara Sutaria opens up on the essence of good manners: “Etiquette is thoughtfulness”

During the candid conversation, host Pernia Qureshi brought up Tara’s upbringing, noting that her mother was an etiquette coach, and asked her to share valuable lessons and tips on good manners that viewers could learn from. Tara emphasized that etiquette is fundamentally rooted in empathy and consideration for others rather than rigid formalities.

Explaining the true essence of manners, Tara stated, “Etiquette is thoughtfulness.” Elaborating on body language and physical habits, she demonstrated improper posture and remarked, “Very often you’ll find people sitting, you know, like that. If their foot is pointing towards you, that’s inetiquette, that’s considered... Yeah, bad manners and not very thoughtful because your foot is probably touching another person, facing another person, it’s rude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashionably Pernia (@fashionablypernia)

Moving on to dining decorum, she pointed out common table mistakes and said, “Things like elbows on the table, it doesn't look great, but it’s also just like you’re gonna probably drop something. It’s going to be messy.”

Tara further highlighted the significance of non-verbal cues and social interactions, adding, “Eye contact, very important. When you touch another person, how you do it, gently, but with a slight firmness to show confidence.”

Concluding her thoughts on interpersonal grace, she underscored communication and warmth, “The tone of your voice, how you make another person feel, I think that is what etiquette is all about. It’s simple, but I think we complicate it sometimes,” she said.

Also Read : Tara Sutaria shares her take on hosting and meaningful gatherings at home: “It doesn’t have to be fancy, the best moments are the ones when you can just chat”

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