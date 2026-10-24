The series is scheduled to commence filming on November 15, 2026, in and around London.

One of the most talked-about casting combinations in the Indian OTT space is coming together for Billionaire, an ambitious, larger-than-life business drama being mounted on an international scale. Joining the charismatic Arjun Rampal are three accomplished performers — Jennifer Winget, Sapna Pabbi and Vipin Sharma.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget, Sapna Pabbi and Vipin Sharma join Arjun Rampal in Hansal Mehta–Robbie Grewal’s Billionaire

The series is scheduled to commence filming on November 15, 2026, in and around London, with an extensive shooting schedule featuring magnificent real locations and specially constructed grand sets. Mounted on a large production scale, Billionaire aims to bring the world of extraordinary ambition, wealth, power and corporate intrigue to life with cinematic grandeur.

What makes Billionaire keenly-awaited is the coming together of two distinctive filmmakers — Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal — both of whom have made an impact on Indian streaming entertainment with their acclaimed work.

Hansal Mehta, the filmmaker behind the iconic Scam 1992, changed the way Indian audiences experienced financial and business dramas, turning a complex real-world story into a gripping mainstream phenomenon.

Robbie Grewal, on the other hand, delivered one of the most celebrated corporate dramas with Made in India – A Titan Story, bringing the extraordinary vision, ambition and legacy behind the Titan brand to the screen.

With Arjun Rampal leading the series, the addition of Jennifer Winget, Sapna Pabbi and Vipin Sharma adds considerable excitement to the project.

Jennifer Winget, celebrated for her commanding screen presence and versatile performances, brings a strong audience following to the ensemble. Sapna Pabbi, known for her work across films and streaming projects, adds another dynamic dimension, while veteran actor Vipin Sharma, widely admired for his nuanced and memorable performances, further strengthens the cast.

The combination of these four performers is expected to create an engaging interplay of complex characters against the backdrop of a high-stakes business world.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal begins his new journey with Billionaire on the auspicious occasion of Navratri

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