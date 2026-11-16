Om Raut, who made a mark in Bollywood with films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) and Adipurush (2023) will be conducting a masterclass session at the Chitrapataka 2026, the official second edition of the international Marathi film festival organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush director Om Raut to conduct masterclass on making grand films at Chitrapataka 2026

As per the official website of Chitrapataka, Om Raut will speak about the art of mounting films on a grand scale. The session will take place on Wednesday, November 11, at Ravindra Natya Mandir, an iconic performing arts theatre and cultural hub located in central Mumbai, near Siddhivinayak Temple.

The other prominent celebrities who will speak at Chitrapataka 2026 are director Laxman Utekar of Chhaava (2025) and Eetha (2026) fame, veteran actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Dr Mohan Agashe, senior actress Shubha Khote, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar of Bucket List (2018) and Ground Zero (2025) fame, etc.

About Om Raut

Om Raut is the son of senior journalist, noted author and former Rajya Sabha member Bharat Raut and television producer Neena Raut. He began his career as a child artist, appearing in several theatre plays and advertisements. He made his film acting debut with Karamati Coat (1994).

After completing his education, Om Raut worked as a writer & director for MTV Network in New York City. After returning to India, he became the creative head of DAR Motion Pictures.

He made his directorial debut with the Marathi flick, Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush (2015), based on the life of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. It was a decent box office success and received critical acclaim. Om Raut then made his debut in Bollywood with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Based on the valour of Tanaji Malusare, the period action drama was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Tanhaji was followed by Adipurush (2023), based on the epic Ramayan. It starred Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and others. The film was mounted on a huge scale but received widespread criticism for its screenplay, dialogues and visuals.

Two years later, Om Raut released his production, Inspector Zende (2025), starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh. It was released directly on Netflix and was directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. In 2025, his upcoming directorial, Kalam: The Missile Man Of India, was announced at the Cannes Film Festival. It will feature Dhanush as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Also Read: SCOOP: Ajay Devgn and Om Raut in talks to reunite after Tanhaji to celebrate another unsung Maratha warrior

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