Sonakshi Sinha recently approached the police after allegedly discovering morphed and objectionable photographs of herself being circulated on social media. Following her complaint, the Bandra Police registered a case and arrested a Delhi-based man, Aryan Deepak Jain, in connection with the matter. However, a Mumbai court has now ordered his release after pointing out procedural lapses in the manner in which the arrest was carried out.

Sonakshi Sinha files complaint over morphed photos, Delhi man released by Mumbai court

According to reports, Aryan was arrested at around 10:11 AM from the Jagatpuri Police Station area in Delhi's Shahdara. He was subsequently brought to Mumbai by flight and produced before a magistrate by the Bandra Police. The police had sought three days of custody, stating that they needed to recover the electronic device allegedly used to create and circulate the morphed photographs.

However, the court declined the police's request and questioned the procedure followed during the arrest. The magistrate raised concerns over why the accused had been brought directly from Delhi to Mumbai without first being produced before the nearest magistrate in Delhi, as required under the legal procedure.

Court raises questions over arrest procedure

According to an India Today report, the magistrate observed that the police had failed to follow the prescribed legal process and had not provided a satisfactory explanation for bypassing the necessary procedure. The court's observations eventually led to Aryan's release.

During the hearing, his lawyers, Aman Shahi, Prashant Trivedi and Aditya Jain, also challenged the legality of the arrest. The defence argued that the police had neither served Aryan with the mandatory notice nor informed him about the reasons for his detention. They further questioned the urgency with which the arrest had been carried out.

The lawyers also argued that the complainant's influential position may have influenced the police action. Maintaining that Aryan had not committed any offence, the defence contended that the legal provisions invoked against him were not applicable in the present case.

The court's decision came after examining the procedural shortcomings highlighted during the hearing. While the police had sought additional custody to investigate the alleged circulation of the morphed photographs and trace the electronic device involved, the request was rejected due to the lapses in the arrest procedure.

The matter comes after Sonakshi approached the authorities over the alleged circulation of objectionable manipulated images of herself on social media.

Also Read : Sania Mirza returns with Season 2 of Serving It Up With Sania, featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Khan

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