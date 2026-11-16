The actor reunites with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah for a creature-driven action spectacle, with the makers teasing another major announcement at 2 PM today.

Akshay Kumar is stepping into the world of science fiction with Samuk, his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah. After the reunion between the actor and producer-director was officially announced, the makers have now released an atmospheric motion poster, offering the first glimpse into the film’s extraterrestrial premise. The visual reveal also confirms the film’s theatrical release date, setting the stage for what appears to be a survival-driven action thriller.

Akshay Kumar starrer Samuk motion poster unveils alien threat; sci-fi thriller to release in cinemas on May 28, 2027

The motion poster features Akshay Kumar in a rugged, military-style avatar, holding a rifle as he faces the ominous silhouette of what appears to be an extraterrestrial creature’s hand. The contrast between the human figure and the unidentified presence establishes the central conflict suggested by the film’s first promotional material. Accompanying the visual is the tagline, ‘The Mission is Human but The Enemy Isn’t’, hinting at a mission in which human survival and tactical resilience will be tested against an unknown threat.

The makers have confirmed that Samuk will arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 28, 2027. They have also announced that another major update about the film will be unveiled today at 2:00 PM. While the nature of the announcement has not yet been disclosed, it has added another element of anticipation around the project. Further details about the cast, characters and story are awaited, with the upcoming reveal potentially offering a clearer picture of the film’s scale and narrative.

One predator. One mission.

A fight that has no rules.

#SAMUK unveils at 2:07 PM. Stay Tuned! https://t.co/xNhr9qAVp8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 16, 2026



Samuk also brings Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah together again after a series of successful collaborations across different genres. The duo has previously worked on films such as Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng and Action Replayy. Their association has covered comedy, drama, romance and action, while their latest project takes them into the science-fiction space.

The motion poster suggests that the film will combine military action with a creature-based premise, marking a different genre outing for the actor. Akshay’s rugged appearance and the suggestion of an alien adversary point towards a narrative built around a confrontation between humans and an unfamiliar force.

With its release date now locked and another announcement scheduled for the afternoon, Samuk has begun revealing details of its cinematic world. Audiences will have to wait for the next update to learn more about the film’s cast and the story behind its human-versus-extraterrestrial conflict.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Samuk wraps UK schedule, heads to Mumbai for shoot

More Pages: Samuk Box Office Collection

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