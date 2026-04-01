Ajay Devgn and Om Raut collaborated for the first time in 2020 for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film went on to become a blockbuster and remains the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn's career to date. Ever since then, there have been several conversations about taking the Unsung Warrior franchise forward.

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn and Om Raut in talks to reunite after Tanhaji to celebrate another unsung Maratha warrior

Bollywood Hungama has discovered that Ajay Devgn is indeed taking the franchise forward, as he is in advanced talks with Om Raut for another historic epic that celebrates the pride and valour of an Unsung Maratha Warrior. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ajay Devgn has been waiting for the right story to take the unsung warrior franchise forward. When Om Raut came to him with the tale of another unsung Maratha warrior, Ajay instantly agreed on the same. He is super excited and charged up to do the film."

The source further informed that Ajay has asked Om Raut and his own VFX team to come back with a proposed budget. "He is on to do the film, but at the right costs. It's a work in progress towards the world-building of the film at NY VFXWala. In fact, they could also announce the film at any moment. Ajay is clear, he wants to celebrate the Maratha Warrior at the national level with an uncompromised vision. The talks are on with top studios to bankroll the project."

The source shares that multiple meetings have taken place between Ajay and Om Raut, and they are jamming well on the idea of this Unsung Warrior Franchise. "It's the return of Om Raut to the roots. Ajay is a powerhouse of filmmaking, and Om is also looking forward to re-learning the entire process of rooted filmmaking with the big boss."

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