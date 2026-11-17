T-Series and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment have joined hands to launch FastTV, a new micro-drama platform aimed at expanding India's presence in the rapidly growing short-form entertainment segment. The two companies have committed Rs 300 crore to the joint venture, which will focus on developing original content, strengthening technology and expanding its customer base.

T-Series and Hungama join hands to launch FastTV with Rs 300 crores investment

Announced in Mumbai on November 17, 2026, FastTV aims to build a platform dedicated to micro-dramas, with stories created specifically for mobile viewers. The format has witnessed considerable growth globally, with revenues reaching $11 billion last year and expected to cross $14 billion by the end of 2026. In India, two out of every three viewers discovered micro-dramas over the past year, indicating growing interest in the format.

The platform will feature original stories developed by writers, directors and performers from the Indian film and television industries. The content will cover multiple genres and languages, with short episodes designed for viewers to watch in a single sitting. FastTV also plans to make its stories accessible across India and 190 countries, targeting audiences familiar with Indian entertainment.

T-Series brings its experience in film production and music to the venture. With over 180 films to its credit, the company has established its presence across film production and music distribution. Its understanding of cinema and music is expected to contribute to the creative direction of FastTV, with original compositions and soundtracks forming part of the platform's content.

Hungama, meanwhile, brings over two decades of experience in digital entertainment. The company has developed services across music, video, gaming and immersive media, reaching more than 300 million users through partnerships with technology platforms. It has also been strengthening its focus on artificial intelligence, supported by an in-house AI studio and technology infrastructure designed for mobile-first entertainment.

Hungama developed the FastTV platform and its patent-applied AI production technology over the past 18 months. The technology is designed to support content development, production and localisation across multiple languages. It will also enable personalised viewing recommendations based on individual preferences.

Speaking about the collaboration, Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said, “At T-Series, we have always been driven by the instinct to recognize stories and formats that have the potential to connect with people. Our partnership with Hungama brings together complementary strengths, with a shared vision to build creative excellence and scale in this space. We see immense potential in combining compelling storytelling, world-class music and technology to create a distinctive viewing experience. With FastTV, our endeavour is to develop a strong Indian content ecosystem that can resonate with audiences not just in India, but across the world.”

Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, added, “India does not need another Micro Drama app. It needs a company built for the way a billion people now watch: stories written for the phone, told in minutes and made to travel. For two decades Hungama has taken Indian entertainment to the world and micro-drama is the first format where India can lead rather than follow. With T-Series as an equal partner, FastTV has the storytellers, the music, the technology and the reach to do exactly that. The next era of entertainment will not be one story for everyone. It will be the right story for each person, on the screen they carry everywhere. FastTV is built for that: Indian storytelling at its best, on a platform that learns what moves you.”

FastTV is currently available on the App Store, Google Play and the web. The platform is working on its initial slate of original micro-drama titles, with details about its upcoming programming and genres expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Through the joint venture, T-Series and Hungama aim to establish a homegrown platform that combines original Indian storytelling with technology and international distribution.

Also Read : Hungama and IICT host ‘Lights, Camera, Code’ at Mumbai Tech Week 2026; Neeraj Roy outlines future of AI storytelling

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