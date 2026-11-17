Acclaimed actor Chhaya Kadam continues to make her mark on the international cinematic stage, adding another recognition to her journey. The actor has been honoured with the Special Award of the Festival at the BRICS+ International Film Festival for her performance as Nanda in Snow Flower, an India-Russia co-production.

Chhaya Kadam wins Special Award at BRICS+ International Film Festival for Snow Flower

Held from October 29 to November 3, 2026, across St. Petersburg and Moscow, the BRICS+ International Film Festival recognised Snow Flower for “the creation of a vibrant national character and the bold search for deep unifying principles in the cultures of different peoples.” The recognition celebrates Chhaya’s portrayal of Nanda and her ability to bring authenticity, depth and emotional resonance to the character.

Known for her powerful screen presence and versatility, Chhaya Kadam has consistently impressed audiences with her nuanced performances across Marathi and Hindi cinema. Her portrayal in Snow Flower further showcases her ability to inhabit complex characters and bring their stories to life with remarkable sensitivity and conviction.

This international recognition marks another significant milestone in Chhaya's career, highlighting her growing presence beyond Indian cinema and the appreciation her performances continue to receive on global platforms.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu calls herself a “big fan” of Gandhari co-actor Chhaya Kadam; says, “I really wanted to work with her”

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