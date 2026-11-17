The makers are yet to confirm the veteran actor’s role in this new season of the fashion-entrepreneurship series that is all set to premiere soon.

Zeenat Aman spotted on sets of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar; could join reality show as judge or mentor

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has sparked speculation about a possible association with Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 after being spotted on the sets of the fashion-entrepreneurship reality series alongside Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. While her appearance has prompted curiosity about whether she will join the show as a judge or guest mentor, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the nature of her involvement.

Zeenat Aman spotted on sets of Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar; could join reality show as judge or mentor

Known for her influence on Indian cinema, fashion and popular culture, Zeenat Aman has remained a style reference across generations. Her reported presence on the sets has raised expectations about a possible role in a series that brings together fashion, branding and business. If she joins the panel, she could offer an additional perspective as emerging designers and entrepreneurs present their collections, explain their brand identities and pitch their business plans.

Backed by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), Pitch To Get Rich streams on JioHotstar and aims to connect fashion creativity with business investment. The format brings aspiring fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurs before established names from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and corporate leadership, giving them an opportunity to pitch their ventures and seek support for growth.

The first season featured a celebrity panel comprising Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora. The panel evaluated business pitches and mentored emerging founders as they presented their ideas and collections.

For its second season, the show has expanded its investment commitment pool to Rs. 100 crores, with the aim of supporting promising homegrown fashion and lifestyle businesses. Production is currently underway, with appearances by prominent personalities adding to the anticipation surrounding the new edition.

Whether Zeenat Aman’s visit signals a special appearance in a themed episode or a larger mentoring role remains unclear. An official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman calls Alia Bhatt a “showgirl” after her Love & War look reveal; gives shout-out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial

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