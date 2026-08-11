Bollywood Hungama was the first one to confirm in February 2026 that Malamaal Weekly 2 is in the works. Two months later, in April 2026, we revealed that Amit Joshi of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) fame has been signed to direct the comic caper. Then, last week, we reported that two talented actresses, Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra, have joined the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2. We now bring you another exciting piece of news from this upcoming project.

EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shirodkar makes GRAND Bollywood comeback after 26 YEARS with Malamaal Weekly 2

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that now none other than Shilpa Shirodkar has signed the comic caper. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Shilpa loved her part and the overall script. The makers were keen to have her on board; however, she has not signed films in a long time, though she keeps getting offers at regular intervals. Hence, the makers of Malamaal Weekly 2 were on cloud nine when Shilpa Shirodkar showed interest in being a part of the film.”

Malamaal Weekly 2 marks Shilpa Shirodkar’s grand comeback to Bollywood after 26 years. Her last Hindi film was the late M F Husain’s Gaja Gamini (2000).

Besides Shilpa Shirodkar, Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra, Paresh Rawal has also been confirmed for the film. The makers are now looking to cast other prominent actors in key roles.

In February, Bollywood Hungama carried a quote of a source that said, “The team, working on Malamaal Weekly 2, has hit upon a great idea that is apt as the second part of the series. It is not a direct sequel. The characters and setting this time would be different, but just like the first part, it’ll be about a group of greedy villagers who go to insane lengths to get hold of a huge amount of money.”

Also Read: Shilpa Shirodkar on owning her hustle : “Main sabko bolti hoon ki bhai mujhe kaam chahiye”

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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