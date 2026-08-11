Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan will unveil its teaser on August 12. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller releases on September 11, 2026.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to share the screen in Haiwaan, an upcoming thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The makers have now announced that the film's teaser will be unveiled on Wednesday, August 12, giving audiences their first extended glimpse into the film.

Haiwaan teaser to release on August 12, makers share new posters featuring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan

The announcement comes shortly after the release of the film's fresh posters featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The posters establish a dark and intense visual tone, with both actors seen against a shadowy backdrop and their faces partially obscured. The title Haiwaan appears prominently in red, further adding to the thriller's ominous mood.

The upcoming film marks another collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. The director and actor have previously worked together on several films, particularly in the comedy genre. However, Haiwaan is positioned as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, signalling a different territory for their latest collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

The film also features Saif Ali Khan in a key role, bringing together the two leading actors for a story that the makers have so far kept largely under wraps. The teaser is expected to offer the first substantial look at the characters, their world and the central conflict of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Alongside Akshay and Saif, Haiwaan features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The ensemble cast adds further interest to the project, although details about the characters remain undisclosed.

Produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the film is backed by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Priyadarshan is credited as the filmmaker behind the project.

With the teaser scheduled to arrive on August 12, the makers are expected to begin the promotional campaign for Haiwaan in the run-up to its theatrical release. The film is slated to arrive worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Saiyami Kher wraps final dubbing for Haiwaan; says, “Priyadarshan’s 99th directorial is special”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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