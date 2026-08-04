Sunny Leone is set to take her DJ World Tour to Australia, marking one of the tour’s prominent international stops for 2026. The expansion follows a run of performances across Glasgow, Dublin, Vancouver, Seattle and select venues in India, Germany and Thailand, cities where the tour drew sold out crowds and packed venues.

Sunny Leone to bring DJ World Tour to Australia in 2026

The tour officially began in April 2026 and has since built a strong following across international markets. Each stop has featured hour long, non-stop concert style sets that blend commercial Bollywood remixes with high tempo techno, EDM and Indo Western fusion tracks, a format that has remained consistent through the tour’s global run.

Australia is not new territory for Leone as a DJ. She has previously performed in Melbourne and Sydney for club nights and meet and greet events, drawing large crowds on both occasions, giving her an existing base of support in the country ahead of this leg of the tour.

Having established herself as an actor and entertainer over the years, Leone has increasingly built a parallel identity as a touring DJ, with the World Tour serving as a platform for this shift. The sold out shows across Europe and North America have reflected a steady rise in her standing within the international DJ circuit.

Specific city venues and ticket launch dates for the Australian leg, expected later in 2026, are currently being finalised. The DJ World Tour continues to expand internationally, with Leone building on her established career as an actor and entertainer through her growing presence as a performing DJ.

Also Read: Sunny Leone on her global DJ Tour, “Acting will always be my first passion”

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