Sunny Deol opened up about rejecting pan masala advertisements, saying he does not endorse products or practices that go against his personal beliefs.

Sunny Deol says he will never do pan masala ads: “I don’t want to do something which I don’t believe in”

Sunny Deol, who was recently seen in the period drama Batwara 1947, has opened up about his decision to stay away from pan masala advertisements. In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, the actor revealed that he has received offers for such endorsements but has chosen not to accept them because he does not believe in promoting products that he considers unsuitable.

Sunny Deol says he will never do pan masala ads: “I don’t want to do something which I don’t believe in”

Speaking about his stance on pan masala advertisements, Sunny Deol said, “I don't do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi (Will never do it). I wouldn't do any of those things. Aatey hai but nahi karunga (They come, but I will not do them). I don't want to do something which I don't believe in. Main in sab cheezon ko manta nahi hoon (I do not believe in these things). I don't think this is a good thing to promote.”

The Gadar actor further explained that there are several things he chooses not to do because his conscience does not allow him to endorse or participate in them. He said, “Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta isliye aur jo karni hoti hai voh kar leta hoon (There are so many things I do not do because my conscience does not allow me to, and I do whatever I feel I should do).”

Sunny Deol also reflected on the kind of brand endorsements that come his way and admitted that he does not always understand why certain opportunities do or do not reach him. He added, “If I represent India and I represent the way of everything else, somehow ads don't come to me. Why don't they come to me? I have no idea. Just like films which were not coming before, I don't know the same about the ads.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently receiving attention for Batwara 1947, directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab, the film features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput and Isha Sandhir. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai’ and released on August 14.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 10 BIG differences between Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 and Jis Lahore Nahin Dekhya (WARNING: Spoilers ahead)

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