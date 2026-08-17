Prem Keetanu teaser is out, starring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana and Aafiya Sayed. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, it releases October 2, 2026.

The teaser of Prem Keetanu, the upcoming film starring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana and Aafiya Sayed, has been released. The film marks the first independent production venture of producer Gaurav Verma and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Prem Keetanu teaser out: Veer Pahariya-Aparshakti Khurana starrer promises quirky campus tale

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who previously helmed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Aspirants, Prem Keetanu also features Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay in key roles. The teaser offers the first glimpse into the film's world and introduces the principal cast ahead of its theatrical release.

The film is being produced under Avanika Films, the banner founded by Verma, and is co-presented by Gaurav Verma and Phars Studios in association with Bhavana Studios.

VEER PAHARIYA - APARSHAKTI KHURANA - AAFIYA SAYED: 'PREM KEETANU' TEASER DROPS – 2 OCT 2026 RELEASE... Gaurav Verma, who has been associated with several noteworthy films, unveils the teaser of his first independent film, #PremKeetanu. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki [of… pic.twitter.com/1iwS0lnz8e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2026

Gaurav Verma launches Avanika Films with Prem Keetanu

Prem Keetanu marks the beginning of Avanika Films, which Gaurav Verma has established with the aim of backing stories that combine emotional depth with theatrical appeal.

Before starting his own production house, Verma worked as an independent producer with Red Chillies Entertainment. During his time there, he was associated with films including Darlings, Bhakshak, Jawan and Badla. The projects received both critical attention and strong commercial responses.

Prem Keetanu to release on October 2

The film is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. Its release date places it on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, which is also expected to make the period a competitive theatrical window. Prem Keetanu will face competition from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, which is also scheduled for release on the same day.

The film's release also comes after Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported about Verma's association with the acquisition and development of the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu. The 2024 film, directed by Girish AD and starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, became a major box office success and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. It was among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024.

Also Read: SCOOP: Veer Pahariya-starrer Prem Keetanu is an official remake of 2024 Malayalam super-hit film Premalu

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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