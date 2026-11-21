The Gadar 2 actor was welcomed into the exclusive group of Defender OCTA owners by Om Lombard, who praised his adventurous spirit and love for the mountains.

Actor Sunny Deol has added a limited-edition Land Rover Defender OCTA Edition One to his luxury car collection. The veteran star, known for his action roles and fondness for SUVs, has joined a select group of owners of the high-performance off-roader. The news came to light after fellow Defender OCTA owner Om Lombard welcomed Deol to the exclusive club through a social media post.

Sunny Deol adds limited-edition Land Rover Defender OCTA Edition One to his luxury car collection

Sharing his excitement over the actor’s latest acquisition, Lombard posted a note highlighting Deol’s screen persona, personality and association with adventure. His message read, “ANOTHER BIG NAME IN THE LAND ROVER DEFENDER OCTA CLUB — THE LEGENDARY MR. SUNNY DEOL! A legendary Bollywood actor, a man of strong character, and the proud owner of an exceptional, limited-edition Defender OCTA Edition One.”

Lombard also drew a connection between Deol’s larger-than-life image and his reported love for travelling to the mountains. He added, “From the big screen to the breathtaking mountains of the Himalayas, Sunny Deol reminds us that true legends don’t just follow roads. They create their own paths. What connects us as Defender OCTA owners goes far beyond our passion for an extraordinary machine.”

Concluding his message, Lombard wrote, “A love for adventure. A spirit of freedom. Strong personalities. And the courage to go beyond the ordinary. Different lives, different journeys, but the same passion. Respect to you, Mr. Sunny Deol. God bless you. Om LOMBARD.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om LOMBARD (@omlombard)



Deol has long been associated with a preference for commanding vehicles, particularly SUVs, and is known to enjoy travelling to the Himalayan region. His latest purchase adds another high-end vehicle to a garage that has featured several luxury automobiles over the years.

Meanwhile, the actor continues to remain active on the professional front. Exploring cinema and OTT, Deol has several upcoming projects lined up, keeping him in focus as he continues his run across action and drama films. His latest automobile acquisition has also drawn attention from fans, offering a glimpse into his interests away from the big screen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol’s Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak postponed to 2027; veteran actor still has 4 releases in 2026 after 19 YEARS

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