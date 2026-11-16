On Sunny Deol’s birthday, October 19, the teaser of his upcoming film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, was unveiled digitally. The promo promised yet another mass action entertainer from the actor. However, it also came under the scanner of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which objected to scenes depicting violence against doctors. Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak was scheduled to release on November 20 and Bollywood Hungama has now learned that, following the complaint submitted by the IMA, the makers have decided to postpone the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol’s Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak postponed to 2027; veteran actor still has 4 releases in 2026 after 19 YEARS

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The IMA’s complaint has reached the Health Ministry. The makers are clear that they have no intention of showing the entire medical fraternity in a bad light or encouraging violence against medical personnel. However, there’s a due process to be followed in such situations, and since it is taking time, the makers have decided to postpone the release. They will first get the necessary clearances from the relevant authorities, secure the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and only then announce the new release date.”

The source continued, “Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak will now not be released in 2026, as December is packed with back-to-back big releases in Hindi as well as English. Hence, the makers have decided to bring the film to cinemas in 2027. One of the dates they are eyeing is January 15. However, a final call will be taken only after the issue is resolved.”

According to a report in The Times of India, dated October 23, “IMA wrote to I&B ministry to urgently review the promotional content of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, alleging that it generalizes corruption in the medical profession and depicts violence against healthcare workers in ways that could erode public trust and put doctors’ safety at risk…In a letter, dated October 22, to I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, IMA national president Dr Anilkumar J Nayak sought an impartial review of the promo video for the upcoming film and appropriate corrective measures from its makers. It also called for a ban or other action if justified under applicable law. The letter was also copied to the Union health and home ministries and the chairperson of the National Medical Commission”.

Besides Sunny Deol, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak also stars Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu U Sengupta and others. It is directed by M Padmakumar.

Record 4 releases for Sunny Deol in 2026

Interestingly, despite the postponement of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, Sunny Deol has had as many as four releases in 2026. While Border 2, Batwara 1947 and Ramayana arrived in cinemas, Ikka premiered directly on Netflix.

In Ramayana, audiences got only a brief glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman during the end credits. Nevertheless, it can be counted among his 2026 releases, especially since the actor participated in the promotions and his casting added considerably to the film’s hype.

It is after a long time that Sunny Deol has had so many releases in a single year. Interestingly, the last time this happened was way back in 2007, when he also had four releases – Big Brother, Fool N Final, Apne and Kaafila.

Also Read: Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak song ‘Suniyo Zara’ out: Sunny Deol-Ravi Kishan starrer marks Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu’s reunion after 21 years

More Pages: Suryaa Box Office Collection

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