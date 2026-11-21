The actor discussed the future of both franchises, explaining why he does not want a follow-up to the 2015 film to be compared unfavourably with the original.

Salman Khan confirms Dabangg sequel is in the works, rules out Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: “I don’t think it is possible”

Salman Khan has offered an update on two of the most popular franchises of his career, Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. During a recent interaction with ABP News, the actor spoke about the possibility of returning to the role of Chulbul Pandey while also explaining why he is reluctant to revisit the world of Kabir Khan’s 2015 film. While a new instalment of Dabangg appears to be on the cards, Khan indicated that a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan is unlikely.

Salman Khan confirms Dabangg sequel is in the works, rules out Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: “I don’t think it is possible”

Asked about the future of Dabangg, which introduced audiences to the much-loved character of Chulbul Pandey in 2010, Salman suggested that the decision to take the franchise forward remains within his family’s control. The film spawned two sequels, released in 2012 and 2019, respectively.

Sharing an update, the actor said, “Dabangg ka toh aa hi jaayega. Yeh toh humare haath mein hai. Baaki films unke haath mein hai (A Dabangg sequel will definitely happen. That is in our hands. The rest of the films are in their hands).”

However, his response was markedly different when he was asked about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Salman explained that he does not believe another film could match the emotional connect of the original and would rather not risk audiences comparing the two films unfavourably. The 2015 film, directed by Kabir Khan, featured Salman as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a man who helps a young Pakistani girl reunite with her family.

#BajrangiBhaijaan sequel nahi aayega. Usse better film banana possible nahi. #Dabangg ka sequel aa jayega #SalmanKhan on sequels of #BB #Kick at ABP conclave. https://t.co/DuZG9Dxq3d — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) November 20, 2026



Elaborating on his position, Salman stated, “Bajrangi ka aisa hai ke Bajrangi ke upar koi film jaana, I don’t think it is possible – emotionally and its connect. Toh woh karna hi nahi jahan par yeh second film first film se compare hue aur bole ki yaar ismein mazaa nahi aaya. So yaa, I don’t think Bajrangi Bhaijaan (sequel) banegi (The thing with Bajrangi is that for any film to surpass Bajrangi, I don’t think it is possible – emotionally and its connect. So, I don’t want to do something where the second film gets compared to the first film and people say, 'It wasn’t as enjoyable.' So yeah, I don’t think a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel will be made).”

For now, Salman’s next theatrical outing is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the patriotic drama also stars Chitrangada Singh and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Also Read: Salman Khan apologises to Shraddha Kapoor over Maatrubhumi and Eetha box office clash: “I feel really, really bad about it”

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