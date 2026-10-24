Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is reuniting with actor Shreyas Talpade after 20 years for his upcoming film Manya. The collaboration comes at a significant point in Ghai’s career as he completes 50 years in Indian cinema, while his production house, Mukta Arts, is set to celebrate its 48th anniversary on October 24.

Subhash Ghai reunites with Shreyas Talpade 20 years after Iqbal for Manya as filmmaker marks 50 years in cinema

Over the years, Ghai has worked across commercial and content-driven cinema, with films such as Kalicharan, Karz, Hero, Pardes and Taal to his credit. He has also backed projects such as Iqbal, Black & White and Joggers' Park, reflecting his interest in stories across different genres and formats. Through Mukta Arts, he has contributed to various aspects of the film industry, including production, distribution, exhibition and education.

As Mukta Arts marks its anniversary, the company is preparing to expand its slate with animation feature films, theatrical releases, OTT series and documentaries. Ghai also has several projects in the pipeline, including Khalnayak Returns with Sanjay Dutt and a courtroom drama featuring Anil Kapoor. Further details about the upcoming projects and their casts are expected to be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Manya marks Ghai’s reunion with Shreyas Talpade, whom he previously directed in the National Award-winning film Iqbal. Produced by Mukta Arts and Puneet Aggarwal, the film is directed by Sameer Joshi. The heartwarming drama follows a juvenile boy from the slums who turns to theft, exploring his circumstances and journey.

Speaking about Manya, Subhash Ghai said, “Working with Shreyas Talpade for this film has been a wonderful experience. He is an exceptionally versatile actor who has demonstrated his range through films like Iqbal, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal. His performance in this heart shattering drama MANYA has once again reminded me of his ability to bring authenticity and depth to a character. This also marks the beginning of more exciting films together as Mukta Arts moves into another year of its glorious journey.”

For Ghai, the collaboration arrives in a year that marks five decades of his association with Indian cinema. With Manya bringing him back together with Talpade after two decades, the filmmaker is also looking ahead to the next phase of Mukta Arts, with projects spanning films, OTT content and documentaries.

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More Pages: Manya Box Office Collection

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