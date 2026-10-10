Imtiaz Ali reveals how Subhash Ghai SAVED Socha Na Tha: “He bought the film at a price higher than its actual value”; admits Showman was once FURIOUS with him: “He signed me for a film, but I backed out”

Imtiaz Ali attended the Celebrate Cinema 2026 festival at Whistling Woods International. Later, he interacted with the media along with Subhash Ghai and his daughter Meghna Ghai Puri. Imtiaz spoke about his affection for Subhash Ghai and shared an untold story about how the veteran filmmaker played a crucial role in ensuring that his debut film, Socha Na Tha (2005), got a theatrical release. The romantic comedy marked the debut of Abhay Deol and also starred Ayesha Takia. Imtiaz also raised laughs as he recalled an incident when Subhash Ghai was upset with him.

Imtiaz Ali reveals how Subhash Ghai SAVED Socha Na Tha: “He bought the film at a price higher than its actual value”; admits Showman was once FURIOUS with him: “He signed me for a film, but I backed out”

Imtiaz Ali began by saying, “I have shared a great bond with Subhash ji. But there was a time when he was very angry with me.” He initially hesitated to narrate the incident, but Subhash Ghai insisted, “Please tell them.”

Imtiaz Ali revealed, “My debut film, Socha Na Tha, was stuck for release. Due to some issues involving the producers, the film was not getting released. It was only today that I learned that Subhash ji’s wife (Mukta Ghai) was on the Examining Committee of the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). She saw the film during the censor screening and liked it a lot. She told Subhash ji to watch it. He arranged a screening and liked the film as well. Since the film wasn’t releasing, he bought it at a price higher than its actual value. He acquired the negative rights solely to ensure that the film got a theatrical release. I had never met Subhash Ghai, and yet he did this for me. This is how people show kindness in our industry.”

He continued, “Then he signed me for a film which couldn’t be made because of me. I told him, ‘Sorry sir, main film nahin kar paunga’. For some time, he was very angry with me. Later, he went to Mauritius, where I found a way to pacify him (smiles).”

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More Pages: Socha Na Tha Box Office Collection

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