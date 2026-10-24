Just a couple of days back, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced that his next action thriller with Prabhas in the lead, Spirit, will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2027 weekend. The news took the internet by storm, as it was perceived as a war between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor, as the latter had already announced his epic, Ramayana, for the same weekend.

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor SECRETLY tipped off Sandeep Reddy Vanga about Ramayana 2’s delay; helped Prabhas’ Spirit grab Diwali 2027!

But Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned from credible sources that Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are very much the Jai-Veeru of Indian Film Industry. "Ranbir Kapoor was aware that there could be a delay in the release of Ramayana 2. When Ranbir was officially informed of the delay, he took no time to pick up the call on his dear friend, Sandeep Reddy Vanga," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed that Vanga is grateful to have gotten the intel of the delay from Ranbir Kapoor. "The minute Vanga got the news of the delay, he made a quick decision to arrive on Diwali 2027 before anyone else took the date. Bhushan Kumar was in agreement, as he always is with Vanga, and the two people announced the date," the source tells us further.

The new date of Ramayana 2 is expected to be announced shortly, most likely in the post-credit of the first Ramayana film on Diwali.

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