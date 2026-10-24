The nepotism debate has been a running topic of discussion within the Hindi film industry, and Reliance Entertainment and Moon Side Films are set to bring a fun take on it on the big screen with Junglywood. Shaan Grover, who became a household name with his role in the blockbuster Saiyaara last year, is set to headline the genre bending thriller.

Saiyaara fame Shaan R Grover headlines Chand Mohammad’s Junglywood, trailer to drop soon

Junglywood is being directed by Chand Mohammad and it blends dark humour, psychological thrills and twists. It depicts a lot of ‘behind-the-scenes’ situations of the film industry through a hypothetical story. The film also features Akash R Jagga, Irina Rudakova and Deepak Kalra in pivotal roles, alongside multiple fresh faces, including, Dia Singh, Anoushka Chauhan, Niya Bapalawat, Twinkle Arora and other promising new faces.

The director is excited to give an insight into the world of the film industry in a twisted and humorous way. “It’s necessary to know how to take a joke on oneself and with Junglywood, we aim to do that. The film is one-of-a-kind and every second will keep the audience on the edge of their seats,” he said, adding that with the film focusing on the outsider vs insider debate, Shaan proved to be the perfect leading man for it. “Shaan doesn't come from a film background, but he left a lasting impression with Saiyaara last year. So, we thought he would be the perfect person to be the face of our story,” added Chand.

Currently on a professional high, Shaan is seen in the recently-released Tum Mere Ho. Excited about the upcoming project, Shaan said, “Every actor dreams to headline their own film and with Junglywood I am getting that chance. What adds to the appeal is the team behind it. Chand’s vision and the backing of Reliance and Moon Side Films is set to give the Indian audience a one-of-a-kind experience. While I can't divulge much right now, I want to tell the audience to buckle up for a mysterious adventure set to hit their screens soon.”

Junglywood’s trailer will be unveiled around Halloween, offering audiences a glimpse into the film’s mysterious and unpredictable world.

Also Read: 1 year of Saiyaara EXCLUSIVE: “That Friday changed everything for me, I took 2-3 months to digest the success,” says Shaan R Grover; also reveals how Ahaan Panday calmed his nerves before shoot: “He advised me to forget it’s a YRF film”

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