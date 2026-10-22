Sonu Sood has rented out a commercial unit in Mumbai’s Versova area, with the deal carrying a total rental value of Rs 3.52 crores. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction was registered in October 2026. The details were available on the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

Sonu Sood rents out commercial unit in Mumbai’s Versova for Rs 3.52 crores

The commercial property is situated in Aram Nagar, Versova, which falls under Andheri West. The locality is known for its coastal setting, residential developments and proximity to Mumbai’s entertainment industry. Versova has also emerged as a preferred location for professionals and families due to its infrastructure and access to key parts of the city.

Details Of Sonu Sood’s Rental Agreement

As per the registration documents, the rental agreement includes a year-on-year increase in rent over its five-year term. The monthly rent has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh for the first year. It will increase to Rs 5.40 lakhs in the second year, Rs 5.83 lakh in the third year, Rs 6.29 lakhs in the fourth year and Rs 6.80 lakhs in the fifth year.

The rental structure reflects an annual escalation of approximately 8 per cent. The agreement also includes a security deposit of Rs 32 lakhs. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 93,000 and registration charges of Rs 1,000.

Versova’s Connectivity And Commercial Appeal

Versova is connected to several parts of Mumbai through Link Road, SV Road and the Western Express Highway. The Versova Metro station and Andheri railway station provide access to different residential and commercial areas across the city.

The locality also offers connectivity to business hubs such as Andheri East, Goregaon and Bandra Kurla Complex. Its social infrastructure includes Versova Beach, cafes, restaurants, retail outlets, educational institutions and healthcare facilities. The proposed Versova-Bandra Sea Link is expected to improve connectivity across Mumbai’s western suburbs once completed.

The area’s combination of urban amenities, coastal surroundings and proximity to entertainment hubs has contributed to its appeal among residents and professionals.

Sonu Sood’s Acting Career And Philanthropic Work

Apart from his real estate transaction, Sonu Sood has maintained a presence in the entertainment industry as an actor and film producer. He has worked across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema.

The actor also received attention for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he helped stranded migrant workers and students return to their hometowns and extended assistance to people facing difficulties. Through the Sood Charity Foundation, he continues to support initiatives in education, healthcare and social welfare.

Also Read : Sonu Sood remembers mother Saroj Sood on her 19th death anniversary: “Life without you will never be the same”

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