Producers Vishal Rana and Sarvesh Goel have clarified that the reported dispute surrounding the film has been resolved internally.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026. Amid reports of a dispute between the film’s producers and questions surrounding its theatrical release, producers Vishal Rana and Sarvesh Goel have clarified that the matter has been resolved internally and that the film will arrive in theatres as planned.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran to release in cinemas tomorrow as scheduled, producers Vishal Rana and Sarvesh Goel confirm

Directed by Karan Rawal, the film had recently drawn attention amid reports concerning disagreements between its producers. Addressing the developments, the makers confirmed that the issues had been settled and that preparations for the scheduled release were moving forward.

Speaking about the matter, producer Vishal Rana said, “There were certain matters that needed to be addressed, and I am glad that we have been able to resolve them internally. Everything is now sorted, and we are moving ahead with the release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran as planned on 23rd October. Our focus has always been on bringing the film to audiences, and we look forward to its theatrical release tomorrow.”

Producer Sarvesh Goel also addressed the reports, reiterating that the matter had been resolved and that the film would release on the previously announced date. He added, “There have been reports surrounding the film, but I would like to clarify that the matter has been resolved internally. We are moving forward as planned, and Tu Hai Meri Kiran will release in cinemas on 23rd October. Our priority is to ensure that the film reaches audiences as intended, and we look forward to its release.”

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran features Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles, alongside Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. The film combines romance, mystery and suspense, with its narrative exploring one-sided feelings, relationships and unexpected developments.

The film is presented by Echelon Productions and AND Productions. Vishal Rana, Sarvesh Goel, Ashwani Kumar, Manoj Darak and Nrupal Patel have produced the project.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Rana calls Tu Hai Meri Kiran “our answer to Obsession”; reveals why he didn’t remix Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Darr song: “Don’t want people to compare the two films”

More Pages: Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.