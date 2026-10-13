Sonu Sood remembers mother Saroj Sood on her 19th death anniversary: “Life without you will never be the same”

Sonu Sood remembered his late mother, Professor Saroj Sood, on her 19th death anniversary on October 13, sharing an emotional note reflecting on the loss and the enduring place she holds in his life. The actor took to Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a photo collage featuring cherished moments with his mother from his younger days.

Sonu Sood remembers mother Saroj Sood on her 19th death anniversary: “Life without you will never be the same”

Accompanying the pictures, Sonu expressed how difficult life has been without her and wrote, “It’s been 19 years today Maa… Life without you will never be the same. See you on the other side someday. Miss you so so much. #ProfSarojSood.”

Sonu lost his mother on October 13, 2007, when his career in Hindi and regional cinema was gaining momentum. Professor Saroj Sood was an educator based in Moga, Punjab, who dedicated much of her life to teaching and mentoring students. Over the years, the actor has spoken about the profound influence she had on his personal values and outlook on life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)



In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Sonu reflected on the void her absence had left behind and the lessons he learnt from her. “Life is not the same without her.” He added, “She was my teacher also in college. So, whatever I have learned in my college days, everything I learned from her, so teacher, as a mother, and as I would say, my idol.”

The actor has also recalled how his mother encouraged him during his early days in Mumbai through letters, describing her as his “guiding angel” in previous tributes. Her legacy continues through the Prof. Saroj Sood Scholarship programme, which was established to support civil services aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood made his directorial debut with the cyber-crime action thriller Fateh, in which he also starred alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah. The film featured action sequences centred on hand-to-hand combat. The actor is also associated with Shakti Sagar Productions and is slated to appear in an upcoming multi-starrer action entertainer that is currently in pre-production.

As Sonu marks another year without his mother, his tribute reflects the lasting impact of her guidance and the memories he continues to cherish.

Also Read: Sonu Sood takes a dig at iPhone frenzy; says “Real upgrade is a better society”

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