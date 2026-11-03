Singer and music composer Vishal Mishra has purchased four residential apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined Rs 22.25 crores. The properties, located in Oberoi Sky Heights Co-operative Housing Society in Lokhandwala Complex, Oshiwara, have a combined built-up area of 4,058.21 sq ft.

Singer Vishal Mishra buys four Mumbai apartments for Rs 22.25 crore in Lokhandwala

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the transactions were registered on October 26, 2026. The four apartments have a total super built-up area of 5,071 sq ft and are spread across two floors of the residential building.

Details of Vishal Mishra’s Rs 22.25 crores property purchase

The largest part of the purchase involves two apartments combined into a duplex unit across two floors. Mishra acquired the unit for approximately Rs 9.30 crores. It has a built-up area of 1,640.63 sq ft and a super built-up area of 2,050 sq ft.

The singer also purchased an apartment for approximately Rs 4.27 crores, measuring 880.27 sq ft in built-up area and 1,100 sq ft in super built-up area. Another apartment, with a built-up area of 971 sq ft, was acquired for approximately Rs 4.02 crores.

The fourth apartment was purchased for approximately Rs 4.67 crores. It has a built-up area of 760.25 sq ft and a super built-up area of 950 sq ft. Together, the four transactions amount to Rs 22.25 crores.

The purchase also includes three stilt parking spaces. The documents record a stamp duty payment of approximately Rs 1.33 crore.

Also Read: Maddock Films drops the music video of ‘Mere Rehte’ from Prahaar in Vishal Mishra’s deep voice, watch

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