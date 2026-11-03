Actor Saif Ali Khan recently revisited an amusing memory from the early days of his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Tashan, during an appearance on the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sharing the anecdote with host Amitabh Bachchan, Saif spoke about his first bike ride with Kareena and revealed that while he had hoped the outing would bring them closer, she ended up disliking the experience.

Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan hated their first bike ride together: “Then why are we on this bike?”

The episode featured Saif alongside Akshay Kumar, who interestingly was also a part of Tashan and a witness to Saif – Kareena’s blossoming romance. Introducing the topic, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Ye ek cheez aur bata rahe hain hamare computer ji, about bike rides with Kareena.” (There is one more thing our computer is telling us about bike rides with Kareena)

Responding with an enthusiastic “Oh yes, Sir!”, Saif explained that he and Kareena were not particularly close when the idea of a bike ride first came up. The two were working together as co-stars and, as he recalled, were largely keeping their interactions polite and formal. Someone then suggested that he invite Kareena for a ride, given her interest in motorcycles.

Recalling how the plan took shape, Saif said, “Shuru-shuru mein, Kareena aur mein zyada baat nahi kar rahe the us waqt pe... just being polite co-stars. Toh kisi ne kaha ki 'Why don't you ask her for a bike ride? Wo bahut pasand karti hain motorcycles.' Aur us waqt main maine ek bike hire kiya tha. Ladakh ki roads bahut khubsurat hai toh main headphones laga ke shooting pe aata tha bike chalate hue. Toh unhone kaha ki 'Why don't you give her a bike ride?' Toh maine poochha unko ki 'Would you like to go on a bike ride?' And she said, 'Yes, I... you know, I would love to, I love bikes.' Toh maine kaha chalo." (In the beginning, Kareena and I weren't talking much at that time... we were just being polite co-stars. Then someone suggested, 'Why don't you ask her for a bike ride? She really likes motorcycles.' At that time, I had hired a bike. The roads in Ladakh are very beautiful, so I used to ride to the shooting location wearing headphones. Then they suggested, 'Why don't you take her on a bike ride?' So I asked her, 'Would you like to go on a bike ride?' And she said, 'Yes, I... you know, I would love to, I love bikes.' So I said, 'Come on, let's go)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)



However, the ride did not quite turn out as Saif had expected. Describing Kareena's reaction, he recounted, "So I took her on a little ride, and every two seconds,... she dug her nails into me and said, 'Stop stop stop stop! Roko roko roko roko..' You know, I was like, 'But...' So I was driving again, she said, 'Stop, stop, not so fast, not so fast..' And after a while she said, 'No, I hate bike rides..'"

Saif then shared his reaction to the unexpected turn of events, adding, "So I said, 'Then why are we on this bike?' Then I thought, 'Ah... okay, maybe there is something else to it.' So, I think we liked each other, but she did not like the bike.."

The actor's narration left the audience in splits, with Amitabh Bachchan also joining in the laughter. Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and others attend the launch of Library at NMACC

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.