The sequel to the 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly is moving forward with major changes behind and in front of the camera. Director Priyadarshan has confirmed that he will not return for the sequel, while Riteish Deshmukh is also reportedly no longer part of the project. Filmmaker Amit Joshi, who co-directed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has been brought on board to direct the new instalment.

Priyadarshan CONFIRMS he won’t direct Malamaal Weekly 2; Amit Joshi takes charge

Priyadarshan confirms exit from Malamaal Weekly 2

Priyadarshan has confirmed that he has no involvement in Malamaal Weekly 2. Speaking to Variety India, the filmmaker said, “I am not doing it. I have decided not to do any sequel.”

He further reiterated that he is not involved in taking the comedy franchise forward. Priyadarshan directed the original Malamaal Weekly, which starred Paresh Rawal, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani and other members of its ensemble cast.

Amit Joshi to direct the Malamaal Weekly sequel

With Priyadarshan stepping away, Amit Joshi will take over as the director of Malamaal Weekly 2. Joshi co-directed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The sequel will also feature a different cast. Riteish Deshmukh, who appeared in the original film, is reportedly not returning for the second instalment. A source associated with the project shared an update on the casting, saying, “The casting has been finalised, and the team will announce it shortly.”

While the sequel is set to introduce a fresh cast and storyline, the makers are expected to retain some of the elements associated with the original comedy. The small-town setting, financial temptations and comic misunderstandings are likely to remain part of the new narrative.

Released in 2006, Malamaal Weekly revolved around a group of villagers who discover a lottery ticket belonging to a deceased man and attempt to claim the money, leading to a series of complications and comic situations.

Also Read: Priyadarshan says “Hera Pheri 3 will be dead” days after exiting Akshay Kumar-starrer; alleges repeated insults by Firoz Nadiadwala

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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